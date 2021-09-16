Albania claims global leadership for women in government LLAZAR SEMINI, Associated Press Sep. 16, 2021 Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 12:30 p.m.
1 of5 Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks during a debate at the parliament in Tirana, Albania, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Albania's parliament was to vote late Thursday to approve the new, female-dominated Cabinet of Prime Minister Edi Rama, with 12 of the 17 jobs going to women, propelling Albania to the top of global rankings in terms of the percentage of women holding Cabinet positions. Franc Zhurda/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks during a debate at the parliament in Tirana, Albania, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Albania's parliament was to vote late Thursday to approve the new, female-dominated Cabinet of Prime Minister Edi Rama, with 12 of the 17 jobs going to women, propelling Albania to the top of global rankings in terms of the percentage of women holding Cabinet positions. Franc Zhurda/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks during a debate at the parliament in Tirana, Albania, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Albania's parliament was to vote late Thursday to approve the new, female-dominated Cabinet of Prime Minister Edi Rama, with 12 of the 17 jobs going to women, propelling Albania to the top of global rankings in terms of the percentage of women holding Cabinet positions. Franc Zhurda/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s parliament was to vote late Thursday to approve the new, female-dominated cabinet of Prime Minister Edi Rama, with 12 of the 17 jobs going to women, making Albania a global leader in terms of the percentage of women in government positions.
Rama, who secured a record third consecutive term in April, has pledged to return the country to economic growth, focusing on tourism and agriculture.