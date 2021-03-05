Albania to build 2nd international airport to boost tourism

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's government on Friday selected a Swiss-based corporation to build a 104-million-euro ($125 million) new international airport near the southwestern town of Vlore in an effort to promote tourism and economic development.
The Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy said the Lugano-based Mabco Constructions corporation would pay the airport construction costs and receive a 35-year concession to operate it. The first part of construction, which is expected to start later this year, will last 36 months.