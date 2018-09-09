Albuquerque police: Pedestrian is fatally struck by vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after being hit by a vehicle at a northwest Albuquerque intersection.

Albuquerque police say the pedestrian was struck by a car Saturday night when it appears he was jaywalking.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

His name and age haven't been released yet.