FAIRFIELD — Aldi’s newest Connecticut store is set to have its grand opening next week in Fairfield.

The event will take place on Thursday, July 29.

“We are super excited to welcome Aldi’s to Fairfield,” said Mark Barnhart, Fairfield’s director of community and economic development. “I know many people have been eagerly awaiting this day, and we are thrilled to have Aldi’s join our diverse, vibrant and ever-expanding Fairfield business community.”

The supermarket, at 290 Tunxis Hill Road, is one of the new businesses to replace Kohls, which closed last October. Tunxis Hill LLC purchased the 100,000-square-foot building, as well as two adjoining properties, for $12.5 million in 2019.

The store will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The new location is the grocery store’s 29th location in Connecticut and part of a larger nationwide expansion focusing on Arizona, California, Florida and the Northeast.

In February, Aldi announced it will open approximately 100 new locations nationwide this year as it strives to become the third largest U.S. grocery retailer based on store count by the end of 2022.

An Aldi opened in March in South Windsor, which is also where the Connecticut regional headquarters is located.

No others are planned for Connecticut this year after the Fairfield location, according to Aldi officials.

“We are excited to open our first Aldi location in Fairfield. What local shoppers will notice is high-quality, fresh foods and low prices in every aisle of the store, every day,” said Chris Daniels, South Windsor regional vice president for Aldi. “We offer a convenient shopping experience with affordable award-winning, sustainable and on-trend goods and look forward to serving Fairfield customers for many years to come.”

Like other Aldis, the Fairfield location has about 12,000 square feet of retail space. It will employ 20 to 25 full- and part-time employees.

“We are so happy that Aldi selected the town of Fairfield as the location for their new store, and we look forward to their grand opening,” said Beverly A. Balaz, president of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce.