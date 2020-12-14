Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
FAQ's
Advertise with us
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Sports
Police Reports
Community
Events
Celebrate Summer
Real Estate
Obituaries
Opinion
Jobs
Cars
Open for Business
Recommended
In photos: Members celebrate Hanukkah in Fairfield, Westport
Fairfield: Bronx man arrested for alleged theft and forgery
Fairfield police investigating after pedestrian struck
Welcome to the new homepage
Parents decide to pull kids from Fairfield schools
Controversial affordable housing project approved with conditions
Fairfield’s hybrid learning changes remove remote Wednesdays
Fairfield selectmen approve nearly $300k COVID relief grant
Fairfield considering buying former Giant Steps property
Teachers, school board reach agreement on virtual learning
News
Alert: Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Dec. 14, 2020
Updated: Dec. 14, 2020 12:15 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
TORONTO (AP) — Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.