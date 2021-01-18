Skip to main content
News
Alert: Court orders to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for 30 days, spokeswoman says
Jan. 18, 2021
Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 9:15 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — Court orders to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for 30 days, spokeswoman says.