https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Alert-Donald-Trump-wins-Kentucky-15698810.php Alert: Donald Trump wins Kentucky Updated 7:03 pm EST, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump wins Kentucky.