https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Alert-Homeland-Security-official-says-he-was-15554532.php Alert: Homeland Security official says he was pressured to suppress details in reports that Trump would find objectionable Published 3:18 pm EDT, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 Most Popular 1 Masks on, high school students show up for class at Ludlowe 2 Cummings: Robo calls about delaying first day ‘Not true’ 3 In Photos: Summer concert acts as fundraiser for rare disease 4 Kohl’s to close Fairfield location 5 Fairfield police investigating ‘numerous’ cases of check fraud 6 Police: Post Road near Pease Avenue reopens after car fire 7 Sereno Group Continues Fulfilling its Vision of Unifying Independent Agents and Firms by Partnering with the Granger Group in Lake Tahoe View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.