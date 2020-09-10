https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Alert-Huge-fire-breaks-out-at-Beirut-port-a-15556130.php Alert: Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after massive explosion, reasons unknown Updated 6:50 am EDT, Thursday, September 10, 2020 Most Popular 1 Masks on, high school students show up for class at Ludlowe 2 In Photos: Summer concert acts as fundraiser for rare disease 3 Utility work will close parts of Merritt Parkway 4 Cummings: Robo calls about delaying first day ‘Not true’ 5 ‘Really big’ food drive set for Saturday in Fairfield View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.