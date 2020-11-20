https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Alert-Joe-Biden-wins-Georgia-15741134.php Alert: Joe Biden wins Georgia Published 8:00 pm EST, Thursday, November 19, 2020 WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wins Georgia. Most Popular 1 Fairfield police: Woman charged with prostitution in her home 2 Ex-town official hit with new charges in illegal dumping case 3 Fairfield schools recommends parents drive kids after 3 new COVID cases reported 4 Contaminated soil case expands with new arrests of ex-officials 5 Another $1.7 million approved for contaminated site cleanup 6 Fairfield Police: Man threatened to kill someone 7 Fairfield firefighter briefly trapped during fire View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.