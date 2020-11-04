https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Alert-Joe-Biden-wins-New-Hampshire-15699553.php Alert: Joe Biden wins New Hampshire Published 10:55 pm EST, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wins New Hampshire. Most Popular 1 Police: Man, 85, struck by a car in Bridgeport 2 Live: Joe Biden wins Connecticut, AP projects 3 Vandals leave vulgar message at home of Fairfield Republican official 4 Report: Danbury steakhouse primed to fill major mall vacancy 5 How to Finance an Acquisition Using an SBA Loan 6 Domingos now career scoring leader at Notre Dame (Ffld.) 7 COVID-19 infections continue to haunt Ansonia’s schools View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.