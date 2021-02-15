Skip to main content
Alert: Michael McDowell wins rain-delayed Daytona 500 after last-lap wreck
Alert: Michael McDowell wins rain-delayed Daytona 500 after last-lap wreck
Feb. 15, 2021
Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 12:45 a.m.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Michael McDowell wins rain-delayed Daytona 500 after last-lap wreck.