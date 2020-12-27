Skip to main content
Alert: Naomi Osaka selected AP Female Athlete of the Year

News
Dec. 27, 2020
Updated: Dec. 27, 2020 11:55 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka selected AP Female Athlete of the Year.