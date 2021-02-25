Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Senate confirms former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
FAQ's
Advertise with us
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Connecticut
Police Reports
Community
Business
Entertainment
Events
Puzzles and Games
Comics
Sports
UConn
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Real Estate
Obituaries
Opinion
HealthyCT
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
Jobs
Cars
Recommended
Here’s when Fairfield students will return to classrooms full-time
Selectmen give first approvals to Ludlowe HS, Burr upgrades
Prioritizing teachers in new COVID vaccination plan ‘welcome...
Project would revitalize heart of the Stratfield area
‘Fitzy is Fairfield University’: Voice of the Stags retires
Fairfield teen’s charity gets books to thousands worldwide
COVID increases importance of Fairfield County Giving Day
Fairfield announces closures, parking ban as snow falls
Sacred Heart grads launch virtual medical marijuana clinic
Sacred Heart University honors those who died from COVID
News
Alert: Senate confirms former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary
Feb. 25, 2021
Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 12:50 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate confirms former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary.