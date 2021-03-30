Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Son says G. Gordon Liddy, mastermind of the Watergate burglary, has died at 90
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
FAQ's
Advertise with us
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Connecticut
Police Reports
Community
Opinion
Business
Real Estate
Entertainment
Events
Puzzles and Games
Comics
Sports
UConn
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Jobs
Cars
Recommended
Residents ask finance board to reinstate school funding
Fairfield University looks back on 50 years of women
New biz and artist co-op stem from frustration with plastic
Passover, Holy Week bring more meaning this year to area
Principals: NCAA-style bracket ranking female students posted...
Fairfield considering a 94-unit affordable housing project
Best-selling author Westover speaks at Fairfield U. forum
Firm selected for Fairfield, Westport dispatch center
Residents worry project will harm the Mill River
Photos: Seniors celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with special meal
News
Alert: Son says G. Gordon Liddy, mastermind of the Watergate burglary, has died at 90
March 30, 2021
Updated: March 30, 2021 8:59 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
WASHINGTON (AP) — Son says G. Gordon Liddy, mastermind of the Watergate burglary, has died at 90.