Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Spanish Cabinet signs pardons for 9 Catalan separatists to defuse political crisis
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
FAQ's
Advertise with us
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Connecticut
Police Reports
Community
Opinion
Business
Real Estate
Entertainment
Events
Puzzles and Games
Comics
Sports
UConn
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Jobs
Cars
Recommended
Fairfield welcomes local musicians at Make Music Day celebration
‘We’re just blessed’: Rose Sisters Chips expands during pandemic
Report highlights zoning disparities affecting affordable housing
An apartment complex was denied, now it’s back even bigger
How street art murals are changing vibe in Fairfield
Fairfield barber retiring after serving generations of clients
Chick-Fil-A proposed to replace popular restaurant in Fairfield
Fairfield gets $1.1M more in state funding
Survey to determine Fairfield’s housing needs
Easton officials shocked by building inspector’s death
News
Alert: Spanish Cabinet signs pardons for 9 Catalan separatists to defuse political crisis
June 22, 2021
Updated: June 22, 2021 8:39 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
MADRID (AP) — Spanish Cabinet signs pardons for 9 Catalan separatists to defuse political crisis.