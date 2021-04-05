Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Supreme Court sides with Google in $8 billion copyright dispute with Oracle
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
FAQ's
Advertise with us
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Connecticut
Police Reports
Community
Opinion
Business
Real Estate
Entertainment
Events
Puzzles and Games
Comics
Sports
UConn
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Jobs
Cars
Recommended
Sacred Heart receives grant to train more STEM teachers
Fairfield finance board cuts $2.1 million in budget approval
Local restaurants welcome extended outdoor dining
Residents ask finance board to reinstate school funding
Fairfield University looks back on 50 years of women
New biz and artist co-op stem from frustration with plastic
Passover, Holy Week bring more meaning this year to area
Principals: NCAA-style bracket ranking female students posted...
Fairfield considering a 94-unit affordable housing project
Best-selling author Westover speaks at Fairfield U. forum
News
Alert: Supreme Court sides with Google in $8 billion copyright dispute with Oracle
April 5, 2021
Updated: April 5, 2021 10:36 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court sides with Google in $8 billion copyright dispute with Oracle.