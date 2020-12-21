Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: U.S. Geological Survey: Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
FAQ's
Advertise with us
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Sports
Police Reports
Community
Events
Celebrate Summer
Real Estate
Obituaries
Opinion
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
Jobs
Cars
Open for Business
Recommended
Fairfield cleaning up more than 8 inches of snow
Fairfield police: Hartford woman stole and altered a check
Holiday shopping going well in Fairfield in light of COVID
Fire Fighters Santa Express marks 15 years with virtual twist
In photos: Fairfield DPW employees prep for blizzard
Fairfield students might have a snow day this week
Fairfield changing policies after dog mistakenly euthanized
In photos: Members celebrate Hanukkah in Fairfield, Westport
Fairfield: Bronx man arrested for alleged theft and forgery
Fairfield police investigating after pedestrian struck
News
Alert: U.S. Geological Survey: Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island
Dec. 21, 2020
Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 4:01 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Geological Survey: Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island.