Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: U.S. judge overturns California's three-decade-old ban on assault weapons
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
FAQ's
Advertise with us
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Connecticut
Police Reports
Community
Opinion
Business
Real Estate
Entertainment
Events
Puzzles and Games
Comics
Sports
UConn
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Jobs
Cars
Recommended
Easton zoning board upholds slaughterhouse permit
Fairfield construction company appears on DIY Network show
Fairfield resident creates Martial Artists Against Hate
Fairfield schools announce next year’s reopening plan
SHU student honored by national organization for advocacy work
Fairfield groups declare housing crisis
Why Fairfield saw a massive pandemic influx of new residents
Summer is back to normal in Fairfield
Fairfield BOE restores math academy
Chief: Police captain resigns after probe reveals he...
News
Alert: U.S. judge overturns California's three-decade-old ban on assault weapons
June 4, 2021
Updated: June 4, 2021 11:20 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — U.S. judge overturns California’s three-decade-old ban on assault weapons.