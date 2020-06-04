https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Alerta-Noticioso-de-AP-15316643.php Alerta Noticioso de AP 1,9 millones de personas pidieron ayuda por desempleo en EEUU, la novena semana consecutiva que baja este indicador mientras más empresas siguen reabriendo Published 9:06 am EDT, Thursday, June 4, 2020 WASHINGTON (AP) — Alerta Noticioso de AP. Most Popular 1 Hundreds march ‘to get our voices heard’ on police brutality 2 Fairfield salon owner: Reopening stressful, worth it 3 Judge reduces life sentence for violent gang leader 4 Stratford schools face cuts to narrow $2.6M shortfall 5 Newtown man to face murder charges 6 Protesters ‘stand in solidarity’ as CT rallies continue for Floyd 7 Troopers seek witnesses, dash cam video of fatal I-84 crash View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.