All 5th grade classes at a Fairfield school going virtual

The offices of the Fairfield Board of Education at 501 Kings Hwy E in Fairfield.

FAIRFIELD — All 5th grade classes at Dwight Elementary School will be virtual learning next week, school officials said.

“Today, we have identified a positive case (of COVID-19) at Dwight Elementary School, requiring several teachers to quarantine effective immediately,” officials said in a letter to parents and staff Tuesday.

As a result, officials said, all grade 5 classes will be remote the week of Nov. 30. They said students will use the Instructional Plans for Emergency Closure schedule.

“The Dwight grade 5 team will be in contact with their students and families with more information,” officials said.

In the same message, officials said two cases at Fairfield Warde High School, one case at Burr Elementary School, one case at McKinley Elementary School and one case at the Early Childhood Center were also identified Tuesday.

“Contact tracing has been confirmed and any close contacts are now in quarantine,” officials said. “No building closures are indicated. If there is a need for anyone else to self-quarantine, they will be contacted directly by a member of the Fairfield Health Department Contact Tracing Team.”

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, 25 students and six staff members in the district were confirmed to have coronavirus, while 130 have recovered. The district is also reporting 185 students and 34 staff are in quarantine.