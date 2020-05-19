All Indiana teachers recognized as 2021 Teacher of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Education recognized all Indiana teachers collectively Tuesday as the 2021 Teacher of the Year.

The department traditionally has recognized a single educator with the award each year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought new complexities and challenges to schools with no advance warning,” State Schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said in a statement. “Teachers across our state have displayed a level of flexibility and commitment."

For more than 60 years, the Department of Education has conducted the Teacher of the Year program to recognize outstanding classroom teachers from across the state. The program’s mission is to inspire, rejuvenate, and celebrate the teaching profession.