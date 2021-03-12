All Washington students to soon have in-class hybrid option

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — All public schools in Washington will be required to offer students an in-person learning option starting next month — with school districts having to meet an average of at least 30% weekly in-class instruction by April 19 — under an emergency proclamation Gov. Jay Inslee said he will sign next week.

The proclamation, announced by Inslee Friday, allows for a staggered start, with all kindergarten to sixth grade students being provided an opportunity for hybrid remote and in-person learning by April 5, followed by all other K-12 students by April 19.

Some public school teachers have resisted returning to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the governor’s urging, citing concerns about safety.

Students must be offered no fewer than two days of of on-campus, in-person instruction per week.

Under the order, school districts will be required to work to exceed the 30% minimum instructional hours, with a goal of reaching the maximum capacity and maximum frequency of on-campus, in-person instruction as soon as possible.

About 40 percent of the state’s 1.1 million public school students are receiving some level of in-person instruction, according to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Earlier this month, educators, school staff and licensed childcare workers of all ages in Washington were added to the current tier of vaccine eligibility following a presidential directive to prioritize vaccinating teachers in order to get them back into the classroom.

The state has exceeded its goal of 45,000 vaccinations a day, with a current 7-day average of 46,119, More than 2.1 million doses of vaccine have been administered to date, and more than 10% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated.

The announcement in Washington state comes following a similar order issued by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who mandated that all K-12 public schools provide universal access to in-person learning by the month’s end for students up to fifth grade and by mid-April for older students.