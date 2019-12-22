All aboard the Holiday Express Train Show

FAIRFIELD — Nothing seems to roll in good feelings throughout the community — or capture the spirit of the season — like the Holiday Express Train Show at the Fairfield Museum and History Center.

In its 14th year, the show features various themed train layouts set up throughout the building.

“I used to come here when I was younger,” said Angel Bleggi, who now works as a visitor manager at the museum on weekends and enjoys seeing how enthusiastic the children are with regard to the trains.

One boy, she said, even came to see the trains with his own stool with his name on it, which he had asked for specifically to bring to this holiday show.

“It’s traditional, I guess, ” John Shannon, a volunteer with the Housatonic Model Railroad Club. “A Christmas tree and a train going around it.”

For about 10 years his club has volunteered time and several impressive layouts, including an HO gauge track that features the town of Fairfield in fine detail.

“It’s a chance to show off our club and it’s interesting for the kids,” Shannon said.

Over the weekend two Fairfield brothers also volunteered their time — and showed off their dad’s old Lionel O gauge set — even letting kids run the trains themselves.

“We love to share because keeping this bottled up in the basement of our house — what’s the joy of that?!” said Jonathan Huzil, who has shared at the event for four years now alongside his brother Chris.

Visitors can get on board the train show through New Year’s Eve. Check the museum website for details at https://www.fairfieldhistory.org.