Alleged Baltimore gang founder on run after indictment

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal officials requested an arrest warrant Friday for the alleged founder of a violent Baltimore gang who they say failed to surrender after he was named in a racketeering indictment.

On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of 15 alleged members and associates of the Triple C Gang in connection with 18 killings, 27 attempted killings and the operation of street-level drug distribution “shops.” Officials said 14 were already in custody, and the 15th, Gary Creek, who was on pretrial release related to a 2019 drug charge, was expected to surrender prior to a court appearance.