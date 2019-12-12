Alleged Fairfield package thief caught on camera

An image of the man Fairfield police say allegedly took packages from town homes on Wednesday. An image of the man Fairfield police say allegedly took packages from town homes on Wednesday. Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Police Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Alleged Fairfield package thief caught on camera 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Police are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly took several packages that did not belong to him from Park Avenue area homes on Wednesday.

The suspect was described by police as a “white male in a red hat with facial hair.” He was seen wearing a green jacket, black and white pants and white shoes. He was riding a BMX-style bicycle. He was seen carrying a black garbage bag, which police said he used to put the stolen items in.

Police said he was seen taking “several packages in the area of Park Avenue.”

One residence had a Ring surveillance system set up that caught a video of the suspect, which can be viewed at neighbors.ring.com/n/odNe0.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840, submit a tip through text by sending “FPD and the tip information to 274637 or submit one online at www.fpdct.com/tips.

Any resident who has had a package stolen from their home and hasn’t reported it to police is urged to call the department to report the crime.