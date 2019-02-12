Allegiant Air to offer Rhode Island to Georgia nonstop route

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A new nonstop service to the deep South is coming to Rhode Island's T.F. Green Airport this summer.

The Rhode Island Airport Corp. on Tuesday announced that Allegiant Air will offer direct flights to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Savannah, Georgia, starting June 6.

Flights will run twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays through November. Opening fares for the first day to celebrate the new route are as low as $49.

Drew Wells, Las Vegas-based Allegiant's vice president of planning and revenue, says the flights will give New Englanders the opportunity to enjoy the historic beauty of Savannah as well as the beaches and golf courses of Hilton Head, South Carolina.

T.F. Green now offers 28 nonstop routes.