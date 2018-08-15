Alzheimer's advocates hail law aimed at raising awareness

BOSTON (AP) — Alzheimer's advocates in Massachusetts are hailing a new law that aims to raise awareness about the disease while also increasing efforts to train caregivers about recognizing and treating dementia more effectively.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Wednesday more than 130,000 Massachusetts residents live with dementia, but fear, stigma, and a lack of information can prevent them from feeling safe, socially connected, and able to thrive in their communities.

The new law requires information about Alzheimer's and related dementias be incorporated into education programs for doctors, nurses and physician assistants. It also requires hospitals that serve an adult population have a plan for recognizing and managing individuals with dementia.

The law is also designed to help families of loved ones to prepare for and manage the effects of Alzheimer's.