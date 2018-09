Amazon's boom and bustle didn't always make money for the retail giant. Though it was founded in 1994, it didn't turn a profit until 2001, and didn't get out of the red until 2009, according to Investopedia.

Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM