Ambassador to resign to run for Tennessee US Senate seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty is currently in the process of resigning his position as he prepares to run for Tennessee's open U.S. Senate seat.

State Department officials announced on Tuesday that the 59-year-old Republican will resign later this month. He has served in the diplomatic post for nearly two years.

President Donald Trump announced last week in a tweet that Hagerty was leaving the embassy to launch a Senate bid and that Hagerty would have his complete endorsement. The seat is being vacated by outgoing U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, who has announced he won't seek reelection.

Hagerty is currently barred from commenting on his election in his current position and has not yet released a statement.

Joseph M. Young will take over the embassy position in the interim.