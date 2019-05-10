Ameren plans another new wind farm for northwest Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's largest electricity provider has announced plans for another wind energy facility in northwest Missouri.

Ameren Missouri said Friday that a new wind farm near Tarkio will be able to generate 300 megawatts of electricity. It's the third wind farm announced by Ameren in the past year and the second in Atchison County.

The two Atchison County sites will have a total of about 160 wind turbines. A wind farm announced last year for Adair and Schuyler counties will have about 175 wind turbines.

Ameren says the three facilities combined will cost about $1.4 billion and produce enough energy to power 257,000 homes when they begin operating in 2020.

The St. Louis-based utility company serves 1.2 million electric customers in eastern and central Missouri.