American Airlines jet lands in North Carolina due to fumes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in North Carolina after the crew detected an odor in the cockpit.

Authorities tell news sources that American flight 809 from Philadelphia to Orlando landed Tuesday afternoon at Wilmington International Airport. Deputy Airport Director Gary Broughton said the flight crew smelled what it believed was electrical fumes in the cockpit of the Airbus A321 and deployed oxygen masks before requesting to divert to Wilmington.

The aircraft carried178 passengers and a crew of six.

The plane taxied to the gate and passengers were allowed to exit the aircraft through the jet bridge. Emergency personnel were deployed but no injuries were reported.

An American Airlines maintenance crew was inspecting the Tuesday afternoon.