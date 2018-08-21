American Airlines to offer new direct Phoenix-London flight

PHOENIX (AP) — American Airlines is adding a direct flight from Phoenix to London.

The airline will fly daily from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to London Heathrow Airport beginning March 31, 2019.

Customers will be able to book the flight beginning Monday.

American joins British Airways as the only airlines offering nonstop service between Phoenix and London. The two will continue their joint partnership, meaning travelers booking a Phoenix-London nonstop can do so with either airline regardless of which is operating the flight.

The new flight will run March 31-Oct. 26. The departure time has yet to be determined. Also no word on fares, but visitors to British Airways' website will find prices of the Phoenix-London route between $1,200 and $2,400 round trip for economy class, not including fees.