Amid the Capitol riot, Facebook faced its own insurrection ALAN SUDERMAN and JOSHUA GOODMAN, Associated Press Oct. 22, 2021 Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 10:21 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As supporters of Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th, battling police and forcing lawmakers into hiding, an insurrection of a different kind was taking place inside the world’s largest social media company.
Thousands of miles away, in California, Facebook engineers were racing to tweak internal controls to slow the spread of misinformation and inciteful content. Emergency actions — some of which were rolled back after the 2020 election — included banning Trump, freezing comments in groups with a record for hate speech, filtering out the “Stop the Steal” rallying cry and empowering content moderators to act more assertively by labeling the U.S. a “Temporary High Risk Location" for political violence.
ALAN SUDERMAN and JOSHUA GOODMAN