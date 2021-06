FAIRFIELD — The Town Plan and Zoning Commission is considering a 120-unit affordable housing project on Park Avenue after rejecting an 80-unit apartment complex on that same spot earlier this year.

Primrose Development LLC originally proposed to build an 80-unit apartment complex at 5545 Park Ave. The zoning commission denied the request, however, representatives of the developer are now back, but this time with even bigger plans.

“The affordable housing is a perfect site here,” Attorney Ray Rizio, who represents the developer, told the town’s plan and zoning commission at a recent meeting. “It’s a great mixed-income project where it services the need that are required pursuant to your affordable housing findings.”

“We are looking to get people who work in the community to be able to live in the community,” he added.

While the original 80-unit Park Ave. complex was denied, the additional 40-unit proposal was applied under the state law Section 8-30g, which states that the only way the commission could deny the plan is to prove it poses a threat to public health, welfare and safety that outweighs Fairfield’s need for affordable housing,

The current application proposes to demolish the existing single-family dwelling and accessory garage to construct a single multi-family residential building. The building will contain six floors, 60 one-bedroom units and 60 two-bedroom units with 36 units marked as affordable housing, according to the developer’s application proposal.

“I am committed to this site and I believe that it is one that will provide appropriate housing,” said John Guedes, president of Primrose Development.

Despite the need for affordable housing in town, residents spoke up about their displeasure with the developer’s proposal. Some residents cited the disingenuous nature of the project as well as questioned the need for the building after the initial 80-unit denial.

“This application is disingenuously being presented as affordable housing,” resident Marc Anthony Gallucci said. “Who uses affordable housing? The elderly and people with disabilities? This project has no handicapped accessible units.”

He argued the proposal only including one- and two-bedroom units didn’t meet the town’s affordable housing needs.

“Families need affordable housing and this isn’t designed for families,” he said.

Gallucci also questioned the traffic analysis, stating the analysis is flawed and unreliable since the traffic expert used a study from 2018.

This week, Fairfield Planning Director Jim Wendt said a number of residents raised concerns at the June 8 hearing and his office has received a number of emails about the project. Another public hearing will be held on June 22.

“Traffic in fact is always a concern of any application and that’s a valid consideration that the commission should consider, whether or not the volume of traffic and the way the driveway is designed does or does not present a public safety issue,” he added.

Wendt said 13 affordable housing developments have been authorized in Fairfield since 2012, totaling 478 total units, 214 of which are marked as below-market-rate units.