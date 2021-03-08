'An exciting opportunity': Chabad of Fairfield meets growing interest with new project March 8, 2021 Updated: March 8, 2021 12:02 p.m.
Rabbi Shlame Landa, Director and Spiritual Leader of Chabad of Fairfield, left, and Stanislav Gomberg, community member and co-chair of the Fairfield Forward capital matching campaign, pose together at Chabad of Fairfield in Fairfield, Conn., on Friday Mar. 5, 2021. Chabad of Fairfield is working on an expansion project following an increase in interest during the pandemic. The work would also make the synagogue safer, with enhancements including the creatation of a plaza, adding new sidewalks and access points and repaving its parking lot.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
Stanislav Gomberg, community member and co-chair of the Fairfield Forward capital matching campaign, poses at Chabad of Fairfield in Fairfield, Conn., on Friday Mar. 5, 2021. Chabad of Fairfield is working on an expansion project following an increase in interest during the pandemic. The work would also make the synagogue safer, with enhancements including the creatation of a plaza, adding new sidewalks and access points and repaving its parking lot.
Stanislav Gomberg, community member and co-chair of the Fairfield Forward capital matching campaign, poses at Chabad of Fairfield in Fairfield, Conn., on Friday Mar. 5, 2021. Chabad of Fairfield is working on an expansion project following an increase in interest during the pandemic. The work would also make the synagogue safer, with enhancements including the creatation of a plaza, adding new sidewalks and access points and repaving its parking lot.
Stanislav Gomberg, community member and co-chair of the Fairfield Forward capital matching campaign, looks on a Sound Construction brings in a piece of equipment at Chabad of Fairfield in Fairfield, Conn., on Friday Mar. 5, 2021. Chabad of Fairfield is working on an expansion project following an increase in interest during the pandemic. The work would also make the synagogue safer, with enhancements including the creatation of a plaza, adding new sidewalks and access points and repaving its parking lot.
Edwin Rivera with Sound Construction delivers a piece of equipment at Chabad of Fairfield in Fairfield, Conn., on Friday Mar. 5, 2021. Chabad of Fairfield is working on an expansion project following an increase in interest during the pandemic. The work would also make the synagogue safer, with enhancements including the creatation of a plaza, adding new sidewalks and access points and repaving its parking lot.
Stanislav Gomberg, community member and co-chair of the Fairfield Forward capital matching campaign, looks on a Sound Construction brings in a piece of equipment at Chabad of Fairfield in Fairfield, Conn., on Friday Mar. 5, 2021. Chabad of Fairfield is working on an expansion project following an increase in interest during the pandemic. The work would also make the synagogue safer, with enhancements including the creatation of a plaza, adding new sidewalks and access points and repaving its parking lot.
FAIRFIELD — Members of the Chabad of Fairfield community describe the center as a warm, welcoming place. Now they’re undertaking a project to have that inner atmosphere match the outside.
The project — Chabad is hoping to raise $400,000 to pay for it — includes a new plaza that will serve as an outdoor gathering spot, repaving, sidewalks, improved access, safety features, beautification and landscaping.
