FAIRFIELD — Some Sacred Heart University students played at Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship — during halftime and virtually.

Seven Sacred Heart University marching band students were selected to perform the virtual halftime show alongside nearly 1,500 other students from 200 bands in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Each nominated student was asked to record themselves performing Beyoncé’s “End of Time.” The clips were edited together for the show.

“SHU band members have performed around the world, but this — the biggest event in college football that will be seen by millions of fans — is going to be an experience unlike anything anyone has seen before,” Keith Johnston, SHU’s director of bands, said in a statement, adding this performance also brings national exposure to the band program.

There was a limited number of students each school could submit, Johnston said.

“Students were selected based on their overall performance skills,” he said. “The SHU band members who participated are all dedicated, hardworking, passionate members of the band program.”

Two of the selected students are from Connecticut: Ellie Brady, class of 2024, of Ridgefield, and Caroline Fernandes, class of 2022, of Trumbull. Other selected students include Danielle Provenzano, class of 2021, Peter Burkins, class of 2021, Maeve St. Onge, class of 2022, Stephanie Pixley, class of 2022, and Graham Templeman, class of 2023.

Brady, who plays the vibraphone in the percussion section, said she was thrilled to be chosen, but was initially unsure how she would play her part from home because she didn’t have her instrument. Andy Kolar, SHU’s assistant director of bands, delivered her a full-sized marimba vibraphone so she could perform.

“It will be living with me and my family until I return to school in February,” said Brady, a media arts major.

Students were emailed about their selection in early November, with their parts and other instructions soon followed.

“Learning the music was really fun. I enjoyed the song choice because I think you can never go wrong with a good Beyoncé tune,” she said

The dance was Brady’s favorite part. Being in the pit doesn’t provide her with many opportunities to rock out, she said, but for this piece, she was excited to be included in the big sequence.

“Overall, this experience is really amazing to be a part of,” Brady said. “It’s something that’s never been done before and might never happen again given the circumstances, so participating makes it feel like we are part of something even bigger.”

The Intercollegiate Marching Band — part of the College Band Directors National Association — came up with the idea as a way to keep the band spirit alive since the pandemic forced so many performers to the sidelines this year. It showcases all aspects of a college halftime show: musicians, drum majors, color guard, dancers and majorettes.

“It’s such a cool opportunity to share the passion for performance and make music that we’ve all missed out on this year due to COVID,” said St. Onge, a color guard member. “We were unable to have any real performances at SHU this year, so this has been great for me.”

Provenzano, a public health student from Kings Park, N.Y., said she was slightly intimidated at the short amount of time she had to prepare, but soon realized it would be a fun experience for her peers and the audience. She said it’s been an “unimaginable” opportunity.

“During the pandemic, one thing that has kept me focused is music and playing the clarinet,” she said. “I hope that the effort all of the musicians put into this music helps those stuck inside around the country, just as it has helped me.”