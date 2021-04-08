Analysis: Attack on Iran ship off Yemen escalates shadow war JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press April 8, 2021 Updated: April 8, 2021 9 a.m.
1 of6 This photo released by Nournews on Thursday, April 8, 2021, shows the flooded engine room of the Iranian ship MV Saviz after being attacked in Red Sea off Yemen. An attack Tuesday on the Iranian cargo ship said to serve as a floating base for its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard off Yemen has escalated a yearslong shadow war on Mideast waters, just as world powers negotiate over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal. (Nournews via AP) AP Show More Show Less
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An attack this week on an Iranian cargo ship that is said to serve as a floating base for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard forces off the coast of Yemen has escalated a yearslong shadow war in Mideast waters. The development comes just as world powers are negotiating over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal.
The assault on the MV Saviz on Tuesday appears to have caused the most-extensive damage yet in this shadow war, seemingly between Iran and Israel — and one that could further escalate regional tensions. Attacks and counterattacks between the two nations could spin out of control.