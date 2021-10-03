Analysis: Louisiana braces for flood insurance sticker shock

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Louisiana homeowners, many of them still digging out of Hurricane Ida's destruction, will soon see rising flood insurance bills. But the federal government is providing few details about how much its recalculation of rates will boost premiums beyond the first year.
Insurers, homeowners and politicians getting their first glimpses at cost increases people around south Louisiana and other coastal regions might see from the National Flood Insurance Program are starting to sound alarms. They say people could end up being billed thousands more annually after the full phase-in, and they suggest the Federal Emergency Management Agency deliberately won't share information about how expensive premiums will get.