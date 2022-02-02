Anger, questions as ex-cop who killed Black teen is set free

CHICAGO (AP) — The 2018 conviction of former police Officer Jason Van Dyke for the killing of Black teenager Laquan McDonald marked an important moment in Chicago's history. It was the first time in roughly half a century that a member of the police force was found guilty of murder for an on-duty killing and it gave hope to many residents that their officers could be held accountable.
Van Dyke's scheduled release from prison on Thursday after serving about three years and four months, less than half of his sentence of six years and nine months, shows things aren't so simple.