Angered by transgender flag, Iowa GOP lawmakers seek limits

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Angered by a flag observing Transgender Day that briefly flew over the Iowa Capitol, Republican lawmakers moved forward Monday with a bill that would limit the types of flags state and local governments can display.

Republicans moved the bill from a subcommittee to a full committee for consideration. It would allow only the flag of the United States, state of Iowa, a prisoner of war/missing in action flag and a flag of the city, county or school district from being flown at government buildings.

A flag observing Transgender Day flew over the Capitol for less than five minutes in November at the request of Iowa Safe Schools, a group advocating for a safer environment for LGBTQ youth. Some Republican lawmakers objected and promised to introduce legislation.

Republican Sen. Jake Chapman said there must be limits, raising the possibility of a KKK or Nazi flag being flown above the Capitol.

“We have to draw that line because I don’t think anyone at this table would feel comfortable with that kind of flag being flown over our Capitol just because someone petitions and asks for it to be flown,” he said.

Democratic Sen. Tony Bisignano questioned limiting other governments.

“I don’t mind state government dominating state government but when state government wants to dominate entities under them because they can, its objectionable to me,” he said.