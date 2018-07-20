Animal rights group to protest elk's death at Lagoon park

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An animal rights group plans to protest outside the northern Utah amusement park Lagoon this weekend in response to the death of an elk at the park's zoo.

The Utah Animal Rights Coalition said it wants the park to relocate their wild animals to accredited sanctuaries following a U.S. Department of Agriculture report showing an elk had to be euthanized after it crawled through a gap in an enclosure fence and was injured by a bison cow.

Lagoon spokesman Adam Leishman told KSL-TV that the park had no incidents between elk and bison before the February attack and has made changes to close fence gap.

Animal rights groups protested before when an elk was killed by another animal at the park in 2002 and a zookeeper was gored in the leg by a wildebeest in 2013.

___

