Animal shelter planned to honor woman attacked by alligator

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Relatives of a Florida woman killed in an apparent alligator attack say they plan to open an animal shelter in her honor.

In an interview with The Palm Beach Post, Yukio Matsuki said his 47-year-old wife Shizuka treated her rescue dogs like her children and even set out heat lamps for iguanas that fell from trees during winter cold snaps.

Shizuka Matsuki's body was found in a Davie lake June 8 after apparently being bitten by an alligator over 12 feet (3 meters) long. She was last seen walking her dogs near the water.

Yukio Matsuki says he will be raising donations to build the shelter.

The couple moved from Tokyo to Florida in 1996. Yukio Matsuki says his wife enjoyed fishing and bird-watching and thought of South Florida as a nature preserve.

___

