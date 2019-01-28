Annual Vermont Farm Show kicks off Tuesday

ESSEX, Vt. (AP) — The annual Vermont Farm Show is returning to the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction this week.

The show with vendors, equipment displays, product competitions and more runs from Tuesday through Thursday.

The 8th annual Consumer Night on Wednesday will allow attendees to sample and learn about Vermont's agricultural products. Some 50 farmers and producers of local cheese, meat, fruits and vegetables, maple syrup, wine, beer, spirits and other products will be represented.

State legislators will also compete against the Vermont Agency of Agriculture staff in a cooking competition.

The Farm Show also includes judging of products like maple syrup and honey as well as Christmas trees and silage and hay.

Admission to the Farm Show is free.