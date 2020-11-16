Annual holiday tree festival canceled in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The organizers of an annual holiday tree and wreath festival in Maine have decided to cancel the event this year because of the rise in coronavirus cases in the state.

The Midcoast Tree Festival has been postponed to 2021. The event had been scheduled to start on Friday.

“It just isn’t responsible to hold a major event that will bring hundreds and possibly thousands of people to one location before sending them off to their family Thanksgiving meals and holiday gatherings,” Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber Executive Director Cory King said.

The festival is a joint fundraising event involving the chamber and other organizations that involves crafts, food and entertainment in addition to the trees and wreaths.

In other Maine pandemic news:

MORE CASES

The latest average positivity rate in Maine is 2.14%. State health departments are calculating positivity rate differently across the country, but for Maine the AP calculates the rate by dividing new cases by test specimens using data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 1.05% on Nov. 1 to 2.14% on Nov. 15. State authorities said the state surpassed 9,000 reported coronavirus cases on Monday.