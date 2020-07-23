Another virus death tied to Montana memory care facility

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana has confirmed 97 more cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths, including the 14th death related to an outbreak at a memory care facility in Billings, state officials said Thursday.

A man in his 70s died Wednesday at the Canyon Creek Memory Care facility, Yellowstone County health officials said.

“The harsh reality of the increasing number of deaths in this senior care residence is heartbreaking, but our pain is nothing compared to every family member who has lost someone to this tragic disease," county health officer John Felton said.

The facility had 59 residents when the outbreak was discovered in late June. The 14 deaths have occurred over 17 days beginning July 6.

Lake County announced its first COVID-19 death, a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized, county health officials said.

Forty-four people overall have died of complications due to COVID-19 in Montana, with nearly half of the deaths tied to long-term care facilities. Fifty-four people are hospitalized, state officials said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Montana’s known cases have topped 2,900 since the pandemic began and nearly 1,300 people are known to be currently infected, including more than 500 in Yellowstone County. The number of infections is thought to be much higher because many people have not been tested.

In other developments:

—Gov. Steve Bullock said his administration plans to double the amount of money that Montana-based small businesses can receive for expenses related to keeping staff and customers safe from the virus. As of next week, the maximum reimbursement under the Montana Business Adaptation Program will be $10,000 per business, he said.

The money can be used for items such as cleaning supplies, sanitation equipment, remote work equipment costs and travel and hotel costs for quarantining workers.

— Montana's new claims for unemployment benefits fell to 2,564 last week, compared to 2,990 a week earlier. Just over 129,000 Montana workers have been unemployed at some point since March 14 amid the economic fallout from the virus, the U.S. Employment and Training Administration said. Montana issued about $43 million in unemployment payments last week.