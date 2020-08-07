Another Nebraska prisons staffer tests positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Another state prisons worker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The latest staffer to test positive for the virus works at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln, the prisons department said late Thursday in a news release. The staffer is self-isolating at home.

The latest case brings the number of prison employees across the state to test positive for the virus to 48. The department said it will notify those who work and live in the facility about the latest case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

The state prison system has announced several positive cases among employees in the last week. It also earlier this week revealed the death of a 71-year-old inmate at the prison in Tecumseh prison, but refused to say whether the inmate had been diagnosed with or been tested for COVID-19, citing inmate privacy policy.