Another drunken driving charge for Fairfield man

FAIRFIELD — A Black Rock Turnpike man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Saturday afternoon.

Police stopped Peter J. Wisniewski, 63, after he failed to use a turn signal when turning off Grasmere Avenue. The officer said it appeared the two occupants of the car were arguing, and the passenger said they were arguing because Wisniewski was drunk. “You probably saved my life,” the passenger allegedly told the officer.

Wisniewski had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, and failed field sobriety tests according to police.

He was also charged with operating under suspension, misuse of plates and failure to maintain insurance.

Wisniewski had previously been sentenced to three years, suspended after one year, for a 2013 drunken driving charge. He was fined $2,000 in that incident.

Wisniewski was released after posting $40 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on April 30.