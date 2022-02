Cedar Attanasio

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators advanced a pillar of the governor's tough-on-crime agenda with House approval Friday of a bill that increases penalties for some murder and attempted-murder charges and would eliminate related time limits for prosecution.

The state House voted 66-0 to endorse the bipartisan bill, which moves to the Senate for consideration. The Democrat-led Legislature has until Feb. 17 to send bills to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.