Antique, rare books among the finds





Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Preparations are underway on Wednesday for the annual summer book sale at the Pequot Library in Fairfield. Fairfield,CT. 7/18/18 Preparations are underway on Wednesday for the annual summer book sale at the Pequot Library in Fairfield. Fairfield,CT. 7/18/18 Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 2 of 2 One of 350 rare or antique books available as part of the Pequot Library’s annual Summer Book Sale. One of 350 rare or antique books available as part of the Pequot Library’s annual Summer Book Sale. Photo: Contributed Photo Antique, rare books among the finds 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — While many book lovers attend the annual Pequot Book Sale — one of the largest in New England — with the goal of stocking up on reading material, others are on a hunt for rare and antique books.

This year, the oldest book being offered for sale is Giovanni Boccaccio’s “The Decameron,” published in 1741. It is bound in fine leather and published by Sangorski & Sutcliffe, likely in the late 19th or early 20th century.

“The Decameron” is included in a special pre-sale, but that group also includes first editions from Ernest Hemingway, E.E. Cummings, Henry Miller and J.K. Rowling. There will also be some signed books from authors that include Edward Albee and Robert Byrd.

The presale will offer 351 one-of-a-kind items, and can be viewed and purchased before the sale. Interested buyers can view the catalog of specials by visiting pequotlibrary.org, and starting July 20, request an appointment to view and purchase up to five items. Appointments should be requested by sending an email to booksale@pequotlibrary.org.

All purchases made in advance of the book sale will carry a 25 percent premium. For example, “The Decameron” is marked for sale at $150, but if you want it in advance of the sale weekend, it will cost you $187.50.

More Information Pequot Library Book Sale 720 Pequot Avenue Free admission Friday, July 27 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., prices are double the marked price Saturday, July 28 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., prices as marked Sunday, July 29 9a.m. - 6 p.m., prices as marked Monday, July 30, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., all items half-price Tuesday, July 31, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., $5 per bag For more information, visit www.pequotlibrary.org

The catalog of specials for presale has been sone for a few years now, according to library spokesman Adair Heitmann. “We started it because of so many requests from dealers, collectors, and out of town folks who wanted equal access to the sale books,” she said.

They don’t expect to sell all 350 books in the catalog before the sale, Heitmann said. “People who really want a particular book and are afraid it may be gone before they see it, will purchase it ahead of time,” she said.

The tents are already in place on the library lawn in advance of the sale, which starts July 27 and runs through July 31. More than 100,000 books, CDs, DVDs, records and more in over 60 categories will be available. Proceeds from the sale help to fund the library’s programs.

A ceremonial cannon will be fired at 9 a.m. July 27 to mark the start of the booksale, and all items will be double the marked price on Friday. Lunch will be available for purchase on Friday and Saturday from Fox Pond Farm.

Trinity Church will be offering “Parking for Food,” in its parking lot from Friday through Sunday, when volunteers will collect cash and food donations for food pantries in Bridgeport.